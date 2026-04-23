'Paper Tiger': Adam Driver-Scarlett Johansson starrer to compete at Cannes

James Gray's upcoming film, Paper Tiger, is part of the Palme d'Or competition at the Cannes Film Festival , Variety confirmed. The gritty crime thriller features Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson , and Miles Teller in lead roles. NEON has acquired the North American distribution rights for the film. The movie follows two brothers who become embroiled in a dubious scheme while pursuing their version of the American dream.

Plot details Here's the official synopsis of 'Paper Tiger' The official synopsis of Paper Tiger reads, "As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian Mafiya." "Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal, once utterly unthinkable, now becomes all too possible." The movie is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira under his RT Features banner.

Director's journey Gray is a 5-time Cannes participant Gray is a five-time Cannes participant, having brought films like Armageddon Time, The Immigrant, Two Lovers, We Own the Night, and The Yards to the festival. He also served on the Cannes jury in 2009. Despite high expectations for Paper Tiger's inclusion in the official selection announced by Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux on April 9, it was initially left off the lineup. However, Fremaux expressed hope that the film would be added later.

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