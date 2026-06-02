PaRa Music launches as India's 1st AI-driven music company
Entertainment
PaRa Music just launched as India's first AI-driven music company, hoping to take Indian tunes global.
They're combining human creativity with smart AI tools to help guide catalog development and support distribution and monetization of music.
Backed by Apollo Growth Capital, PaRa wants to build a massive 40,000-song catalog in the next four years.
ParaMeter AI tracks cross-platform listener trends
Their custom AI system, ParaMeter, tracks what listeners love across platforms and regions, helping spot trends and boost the right releases while keeping artists in charge of making music.
With India's music industry set to hit ₹7,500 crore by 2028, PaRa also plans to partner with central and state governments so Indian music and its creators get their due on the world stage.