'Paradise' season 2 on Hulu: All about the thriller
Hulu's hit post-apocalyptic thriller Paradise is back for season two on February 23, 2026.
Created by Dan Fogelman, the show stars Sterling K Brown as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, with Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden rounding out the main cast.
Season one got a lot of love from critics.
Where does the new season pick up?
The action picks up in an underground bunker, three years after the world ended. Xavier is now searching for his wife—so expect plenty of twists.
The new season has eight episodes: the first three drop together on February 23 (Graceland, Mayday, and Another Day in Paradise), then you'll get a fresh episode every Monday through March 30.
Why you should watch it
Season one threw us into survival mode with Xavier protecting the president underground while everyone tried to figure out their new normal.
The combo of suspense and strong acting made it stand out.