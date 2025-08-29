Parag celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, pays tribute to late wife Shefali 

Actor Shefali Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in memory of his late wife. The couple had a tradition of celebrating the festival together every year, and Tyagi decided to continue this ritual even after Jariwala's demise on June 27. He shared an emotional video on Instagram that captured the entire celebration, from bringing Lord Ganesha home to performing aarti and finally bidding farewell during visarjan.

Heartfelt gesture 'Always keep smiling my love' In a touching moment, Tyagi stopped before Jariwala's portrait while holding the idol, turning the farewell into an emotional tribute. He wrote in the caption, "Pari always wanted that bappa shall never stop visiting & bless her home." "This year also Bappa visited and showered his blessings on u my baby." "Humne sab ne saath me visarjan kiya. Always keep smiling my love."

Family involvement Tyagi's mother-in-law involved in celebrations Tyagi's mother-in-law, Sunita Jariwala, was also involved in the celebrations. The actor expressed his gratitude toward her for putting in all the hard work. He added, "Love you eternally Pari." On August 12, Tyagi had announced the launch of the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation for Girls' Education and Women Empowerment. This initiative was one of Jariwala's dreams, and Tyagi is determined to fulfill it in her memory.