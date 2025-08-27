'Param Sundari': Janhvi on getting compared to 'Chennai Express's Deepika
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have addressed recent comparisons between their upcoming film Param Sundari and the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone hit Chennai Express. In a recent Mirchi Plus interview, the actors emphasized the distinctions in setting, characters, and purpose between the two films. The trailer of Param Sundari had reminded many of Chennai Express due to its North meets South love story.
Kapoor said, "It's a hit movie, and it is an iconic movie." "But Deepika played a Tamilian in the film, which, if you think about it, is a generalization happening from the people who are comparing the two films." "I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether."
Malhotra said, "We don't mind the comparison at all, I think it is a compliment. I love that film, and I am a fan of Rohit Shetty films." "People remember certain things due to the nostalgia factor that is connected to them, even though I don't think that the two films are the same." It also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal and was delayed to avoid going head-to-head with Saiyaara. Param Sundari will hit theaters on Friday.