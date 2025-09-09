When, where to watch Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' on OTT
What's the story
The new romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is heading to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The film was released in theaters on August 29, 2025, and will reportedly be available for streaming by late October or early November this year.
Film details
This is what happens in 'Param Sundari'
Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari follows the story of Param (Malhotra), a wealthy entrepreneur who creates an AI-powered dating app. He travels to Kerala and meets Sundari (Kapoor), a homestay owner. Their cross-cultural romance brings together two very different worlds. The film received a decent response from both audiences and critics, currently holding a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.
Production insights
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Malhotra and Kapoor, Param Sundari also stars Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor. The film has been written by Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora. Sachin-Jigar is the music composer for the movie, while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has handled cinematography.