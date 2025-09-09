When, where to watch Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' on OTT

Film details

This is what happens in 'Param Sundari'

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari follows the story of Param (Malhotra), a wealthy entrepreneur who creates an AI-powered dating app. He travels to Kerala and meets Sundari (Kapoor), a homestay owner. Their cross-cultural romance brings together two very different worlds. The film received a decent response from both audiences and critics, currently holding a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.