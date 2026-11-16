Parameswaran starrer 'Crazy Kalyanam' streams on Aha November 20 Telugu-Tamil
Missed Crazy Kalyanam in theaters? No worries, the Telugu comedy-drama, starring Anupama Parameswaran, hits Aha on November 20. You can catch it in both Telugu and Tamil.
The film opened in cinemas last month and got a mix of reactions from critics and fans.
Gajula wrote and directed 'Crazy Kalyanam'
The cast features VK Naresh, Tharun Bhascker, and Akhil Uddemari. Badrappa Gajula not only directed but also wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues.
The film's vibe is set by Suresh Bobbili's music and Syam Dhupati's cinematography, all brought together under producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy with Arrow Cinemas.