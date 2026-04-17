Paramount confirms Cruise in 'Top Gun 3' with Bruckheimer
Tom Cruise is officially stepping back into his Maverick flight suit for Top Gun 3, as revealed by Paramount at CinemaCon.
After the huge success of Top Gun: Maverick, which pulled in $1.5 billion and scored six Oscar nods, Cruise's return feels like a no-brainer.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also on board, though the director's seat is still open.
Ellison shares 30 films plan
Top Gun 3 kicked off development in 2024 and stands out as a major move after Paramount's merger with Skydance last year.
David Ellison, who marked it as important, hinted at reviving Days of Thunder with Cruise too.
On top of that, he shared plans to ramp up to 30 films a year under the new Paramount-Warner banner.
Meanwhile, Cruise isn't slowing down: he was last seen in the final Mission: Impossible and will soon star in Digger from Alejandro G Inarritu.