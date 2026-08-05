Paramount Global $110B Warner Bros. Discovery faces antitrust trial

Starting October 1, 2026, Paramount will have to pay $7 million every day the merger isn't finished, potentially adding at least $1.3 billion in extra costs, with parties' final conclusions due by April 5, 2027; the contractual deal-completion deadline is March 4, 2027 (which can automatically extend to June 4, 2027).

If the deal collapses, there's also a $7 billion breakup fee on top of the $2.8 billion already paid to end Warner Bros.' previous Netflix contract.

Even with all these hurdles, CEO David Ellison says Paramount is financially ready and still hopeful about making it happen.