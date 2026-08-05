Paramount Global $110B Warner Bros. Discovery faces antitrust trial
Paramount Global's plan to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion just hit a major roadblock: an antitrust trial now set for March 2, 2027.
The case was delayed by lawsuits from 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America West, with closing arguments expected by April, but a final decision could take longer.
Paramount Global faces $7 million daily payments
Starting October 1, 2026, Paramount will have to pay $7 million every day the merger isn't finished, potentially adding at least $1.3 billion in extra costs, with parties' final conclusions due by April 5, 2027; the contractual deal-completion deadline is March 4, 2027 (which can automatically extend to June 4, 2027).
If the deal collapses, there's also a $7 billion breakup fee on top of the $2.8 billion already paid to end Warner Bros.' previous Netflix contract.
Even with all these hurdles, CEO David Ellison says Paramount is financially ready and still hopeful about making it happen.