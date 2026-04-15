Paramount+ orders 3rd season of 'The Madison' after 8B views

'The Madison' season 2 emphasizes rebuilding

The Madison digs deep into themes like human connection and resilience, with a cast that includes Patrick J Adams and Will Arnett.

Season two shifts focus from grief to rebuilding life, promising more realism and intensity (Kurt Russell hinted at that).

Even though Matthew Fox left after season one to try shorter projects, the show's popularity hasn't slowed down.

If you want to catch up, season one is streaming on Paramount+.