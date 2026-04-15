Paramount+ orders 3rd season of 'The Madison' after 8B views
Entertainment
Paramount+ just greenlit a third season of The Madison after its record-breaking run: over 8 billion views in only 10 days since March!
Created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, the show's huge success made this renewal a no-brainer.
'The Madison' season 2 emphasizes rebuilding
The Madison digs deep into themes like human connection and resilience, with a cast that includes Patrick J Adams and Will Arnett.
Season two shifts focus from grief to rebuilding life, promising more realism and intensity (Kurt Russell hinted at that).
Even though Matthew Fox left after season one to try shorter projects, the show's popularity hasn't slowed down.
If you want to catch up, season one is streaming on Paramount+.