Paramount rejects Max Landis's 'G.I. Joe' pitch over creative differences
Entertainment
Paramount Pictures has turned down Max Landis's pitch for a new G.I. Joe movie, saying his vision didn't match what they wanted creatively.
The decision, reported on March 15, 2026, was described by Paramount as based on creative differences; commentary also noted Landis's past controversies as context.
What's next for the reboot?
Landis imagined a world where Cobra rules and G.I. Joe is just a conspiracy theory, a pretty bold take!
He thanked Paramount for the chance, saying he was surprised the report appeared.
The studio is still looking at other scripts, including one from Danny McBride, so the reboot is very much alive and could go in a totally different direction.