Paramount's lawsuit against Warner Bros. over Netflix deal gets delayed

What's actually happening?

Paramount filed the lawsuit on January 12, 2026, asking for more financial details around the deal.

The court said Paramount wasn't at risk of real harm as just a stockholder.

Meanwhile, David Ellison is gearing up for a proxy battle by nominating new directors to Warner Bros. Discovery who, if elected, would exercise WBD's rights under the Netflix agreement to engage with and advance Paramount's $30-per-share all-cash offer.

Warner Bros called the whole thing "meritless," and Netflix's bid is a $27.75 stock-and-cash proposal while Paramount's $30-per-share bid is all-cash.