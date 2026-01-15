Paramount's lawsuit against Warner Bros. over Netflix deal gets delayed
Paramount tried to speed up its lawsuit against Warner Bros. over an $83 billion Netflix deal, but the Delaware court said no rush was needed.
The fight is about how Global Networks was valued and whether debt transfers made Netflix's offer look better than Paramount's higher bid.
What's actually happening?
Paramount filed the lawsuit on January 12, 2026, asking for more financial details around the deal.
The court said Paramount wasn't at risk of real harm as just a stockholder.
Meanwhile, David Ellison is gearing up for a proxy battle by nominating new directors to Warner Bros. Discovery who, if elected, would exercise WBD's rights under the Netflix agreement to engage with and advance Paramount's $30-per-share all-cash offer.
Warner Bros called the whole thing "meritless," and Netflix's bid is a $27.75 stock-and-cash proposal while Paramount's $30-per-share bid is all-cash.
Why does it matter?
This legal drama could seriously shake up who owns what in media.
With lawsuits, bidding wars, and boardroom fights all in play, big moves like this could change how future streaming deals get done—and who ends up running your favorite studios.