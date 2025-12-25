'Parasakthi' could be delayed as CBFC asks for major cuts?

The Parasakthi team, including director Sudha Kongara, has expressed their displeasure over the proposed cuts. They believe that these edits would alter the film's truth and affect its historical representation. The team has now sent a revision application to the CBFC, challenging its decision and seeking to retain their original content.

Release uncertainty

'Parasakthi' release date now depends on revising committee's decision

The fate of Parasakthi's January 10 release now rests with the revising committee. This committee will review the film and make a decision based on its content and historical significance. The timeline for this review process and the final certification will determine the film's final release date. Parasakthi is also facing stiff competition at the box office with Vijay's movie Jana Nayagan releasing a day earlier on January 9.