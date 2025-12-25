'Parasakthi' could be delayed as CBFC asks for major cuts?
What's the story
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Parasakthi, which is his 25th project, is facing a major hurdle ahead of its January 10 release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for significant cuts to scenes and dialogues related to the anti-Hindi protests in Madras during the 1960s. If these cuts are made, it could jeopardize the film's core message and historical context, News18 reported.
Filmmakers' stance
'Parasakthi' team challenges CBFC's decision
The Parasakthi team, including director Sudha Kongara, has expressed their displeasure over the proposed cuts. They believe that these edits would alter the film's truth and affect its historical representation. The team has now sent a revision application to the CBFC, challenging its decision and seeking to retain their original content.
Release uncertainty
'Parasakthi' release date now depends on revising committee's decision
The fate of Parasakthi's January 10 release now rests with the revising committee. This committee will review the film and make a decision based on its content and historical significance. The timeline for this review process and the final certification will determine the film's final release date. Parasakthi is also facing stiff competition at the box office with Vijay's movie Jana Nayagan releasing a day earlier on January 9.