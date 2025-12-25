'Parasakthi' release hits a snag over censor board cuts
Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film Parasakthi, set against the backdrop of the 1960s anti-Hindi protests in Madras, is facing a major roadblock.
The censor board wants several scenes and dialogues cut, which could seriously change the film's message and vibe.
With its January 10 release now uncertain, fans are left wondering if it'll make it to theaters on time.
Filmmakers push back as rivalry heats up
The team behind Parasakthi isn't happy about the proposed cuts—they say it would mess with the film's historical accuracy.
They're challenging the decision to preserve the film's historical context and message, even if that means delays.
Meanwhile, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is also releasing around Pongal (January 9), so if Parasakthi gets pushed back, it could lose out in this box office face-off.