'Parasakthi' release hits a snag over censor board cuts

Filmmakers push back as rivalry heats up

The team behind Parasakthi isn't happy about the proposed cuts—they say it would mess with the film's historical accuracy.

They're challenging the decision to preserve the film's historical context and message, even if that means delays.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is also releasing around Pongal (January 9), so if Parasakthi gets pushed back, it could lose out in this box office face-off.