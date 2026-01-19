'Parasakthi' struggles to find its footing after release

In eight days, Parasakthi earned ₹46.10 crore net in India and grossed ₹75.84 crore worldwide—well below expectations for its scale. After a strong opening day (₹12.50 crore), collections dropped sharply, with daily earnings falling to ₹3.00 crore on Day 3 and slipping below ₹3 crore thereafter. The film's overall Tamil occupancy rate is around 46%, showing that audience turnout has been lukewarm so far.

Should you watch it?

If you're into historical stories or want to see Sivakarthikeyan try something different, Parasakthi could be worth your time—even if critics are split on its pacing and length.

It's not breaking records like Amaran did, but it offers an interesting look at a key moment in Tamil Nadu's past.