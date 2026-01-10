'Parasakthi': Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's film after theatrical run

Release timeline

'Parasakthi' OTT release expected within 6-8 weeks

While the exact date of Parasakthi's digital premiere is still unknown, it is likely to be available on ZEE5 within 6-8 weeks after its theatrical release. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, but was moved up to January 10 due to a delay in censor certification for Vijay's Jana Nayagan. The latter was scheduled to premiere on January 9, but is stuck in a legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification.