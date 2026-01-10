'Parasakthi': Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's film after theatrical run
What's the story
Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Parasakthi, which released in theaters on January 10, is expected to arrive on OTT platforms within the next two months. The period action entertainer, set against the backdrop of the 1960s anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu, has reportedly been acquired by ZEE5 for its digital premiere. However, a specific release date is yet to be announced.
Release timeline
'Parasakthi' OTT release expected within 6-8 weeks
While the exact date of Parasakthi's digital premiere is still unknown, it is likely to be available on ZEE5 within 6-8 weeks after its theatrical release. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, but was moved up to January 10 due to a delay in censor certification for Vijay's Jana Nayagan. The latter was scheduled to premiere on January 9, but is stuck in a legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification.
Production details
'Parasakthi' features a star-studded cast and crew
Directed and co-written by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi underwent a major change during production. Originally titled Purananooru with Suriya in the lead role, it was later rebranded as Parasakthi with Sivakarthikeyan taking over. The film also stars Sreeleela (her Tamil debut), Ravi Mohan as the antagonist, and Atharvaa Murali in a pivotal role. GV Prakash has composed the music for this venture.
Plot overview
'Parasakthi' explores ideological clash in 1960s Tamil Nadu
Set in Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi delves into the ideological clash between Sivakarthikeyan and Murali's characters. One is a Railway employee, while the other opposes Hindi imposition. Sreeleela plays a non-Tamilian radio host, adding twists to the plot. The movie has received mixed reviews.