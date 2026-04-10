Pardhi tribal teen Monalisa's Kerala marriage to Farman prompts POCSO
Remember Monalisa, the Pardhi tribal teen who went viral at Kumbh Mela? She's now at the center of a legal storm after marrying Farman, a Muslim man, in Kerala this March.
Turns out, hospital records confirm Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, so police in Madhya Pradesh have filed a POCSO case against Farman for marrying a minor.
Fake birth certificate and political accusations
The marriage used Aadhaar details but included a fake birth certificate, leading to bigger questions.
There are now accusations that certain political groups or organizations were involved in facilitating the marriage, with an allegation that it was meant to create a counter-narrative around the concept of "Love Jihad."
With both Kerala and Madhya Pradesh police involved, this case is getting more complicated by the day.