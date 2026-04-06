Paresh Rawal dismisses rumors of 'Hera Pheri 3' delay
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumors of a delay in the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3. Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, "Don't listen to anything; Hera Pheri 3 is coming." "I will start shooting for it soon." The film has been in the news since last year, when Rawal had quit the project but eventually returned.
Legal tussle
Rawal on his relationship with Akshay Kumar
The actor had initially quit Hera Pheri 3, leading to reports of actor-producer Akshay Kumar suing him for ₹25cr in damages. However, the issue was resolved amicably, and Kumar later withdrew the case. Despite this past conflict, Rawal praised their working relationship. "Insecurity kisi ki nahi hai; Akshay (Kumar), itna bada star hone ke baad bhi, insecurity nahi hai," he told Moneycontrol.
Working relationship
On working with Priyadarshan and Kumar in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Rawal further added that working with Kumar and director Priyadarshan on their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla was easy due to their lack of ego. He said, "Koi meri peeth mein chura maar dega, aisa kisi ko nahi lagta hai. Araam se kaam hota hai, and with honesty." "And all the actors under Priyan ji's (Priyadarshan) guidance are very generous and charitable toward each other. Toh chemistry banti hai woh bahut hi achcha banta hai." The film releases on April 17.
Film details
About 'Hera Pheri' franchise and upcoming films
The first Hera Pheri film was released in 2000 and starred Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rawal. It was directed by Priyadarshan. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, helmed by Neeraj Vora, was released in 2006. The third part is currently under production with the original trio returning to their roles. Rawal is also working with Kumar on Welcome to the Jungle.