Paresh Rawal dismisses rumors of 'Hera Pheri 3' delay

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumors of a delay in the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3 . Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, "Don't listen to anything; Hera Pheri 3 is coming." "I will start shooting for it soon." The film has been in the news since last year, when Rawal had quit the project but eventually returned.

Legal tussle Rawal on his relationship with Akshay Kumar The actor had initially quit Hera Pheri 3, leading to reports of actor-producer Akshay Kumar suing him for ₹25cr in damages. However, the issue was resolved amicably, and Kumar later withdrew the case. Despite this past conflict, Rawal praised their working relationship. "Insecurity kisi ki nahi hai; Akshay (Kumar), itna bada star hone ke baad bhi, insecurity nahi hai," he told Moneycontrol.

Working relationship On working with Priyadarshan and Kumar in 'Bhooth Bangla' Rawal further added that working with Kumar and director Priyadarshan on their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla was easy due to their lack of ego. He said, "Koi meri peeth mein chura maar dega, aisa kisi ko nahi lagta hai. Araam se kaam hota hai, and with honesty." "And all the actors under Priyan ji's (Priyadarshan) guidance are very generous and charitable toward each other. Toh chemistry banti hai woh bahut hi achcha banta hai." The film releases on April 17.

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