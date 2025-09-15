'Bhaukne do': Paresh Rawal on criticism surrounding 'Ajey'
What's the story
Paresh Rawal, who plays Mahant Avaidyanath in Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, has defended the film amid criticism. The movie has been accused of being a propaganda piece for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Rawal said that the filmmakers aren't looking for election tickets or government contracts through this film.
Rawal's response
'It's become a fashion nowadays'
Defending the film, Rawal said, "Humara yahan aaj kal ek fashion ho gaya hai (It's become a fashion nowadays). If we tell a story that's true, uncomfortable and blunt, people tend to reject it." "Yeh ek rawaiyya ho gaya hai. And I don't think we should pay attention to these things. Let them shout, bhaukne do." He added that their focus should be on doing their work with honesty and sincerity.
Film's journey
Film was stuck with CBFC for over a month
Ajey, based on the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, was initially scheduled to be released on August 1. However, its release was delayed due to a censorship dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which demanded 29 cuts and a No Objection Certificate from Yogi. In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court ordered CBFC to certify Ajey for theatrical release without any cuts or alterations.
Censorship controversy
Why were there no issues with book, asks Rawal
Rawal expressed confusion over CBFC's objections to Ajey, asking why there were no issues with the book but problems with the film. He said, "If there was something objectionable in it, people would've raised their voices, but that didn't happen." He also questioned CBFC's stance on graphic content in films, saying, "I would've understood if the film had nudity or cuss words but it's a film on Yogi ji. I was surprised that CBFC reacted in the way they did."
Lack of clarity
CBFC should've given us reason for cuts
Rawal also criticized CBFC for not providing an explanation for the 29 cuts they demanded. He said, "I don't know which lens they saw this film. If they ask for a cut, they've to give us a reason so that we can implement that cut." "Even if their reason was the law and order situation, the responsibility of maintaining so is on the state and not the CBFC."