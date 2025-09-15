Next Article
2025 Emmys: 'The Studio,' 'The Pitt' take top prizes
The Primetime Emmy Awards just wrapped up in LA, with HBO's The Pitt grabbing Best Drama and Apple TV's The Studio winning Best Comedy.
Noah Wyle and Seth Rogen took home lead acting honors, while Nate Bargatze kept the night moving as host.
Other major winners of the night
Jean Smart picked up her fourth Emmy for Hacks, showing she's still a comedy legend.
Netflix's Adolescence won Outstanding Limited Series, and its 15-year-old star Owen Cooper made history as the youngest winner in that category.
HBO and Netflix tied for most wins (30 each), with Apple TV receiving 22.
Plus, speeches led to $350K donated to Boys and Girls Clubs of America—a feel-good twist to the night.