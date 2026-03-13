Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' is now on OTT

Plot and cast details

After his video questioning if the Taj was once a Hindu temple or palace goes public, Rawal's character takes his fight to court, leading to intense legal showdowns with Zakir Hussain's character.

While some have criticized the movie for its historical speculation and use of AI reenactments, Rawal's performance stands out.

The cast also includes Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, Namit Das, and Brijendra Kala.