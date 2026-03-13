Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' is now on OTT
Entertainment
The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, just dropped on OTT after its October 2025 theater run.
Now streaming on Lionsgate Play for OTTplay Premium users, the film dives into heated debates about the Taj Mahal's origins, with Rawal playing a guide whose viral video sparks controversy.
Plot and cast details
After his video questioning if the Taj was once a Hindu temple or palace goes public, Rawal's character takes his fight to court, leading to intense legal showdowns with Zakir Hussain's character.
While some have criticized the movie for its historical speculation and use of AI reenactments, Rawal's performance stands out.
The cast also includes Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, Namit Das, and Brijendra Kala.