Michael Jackson's daughter Paris accuses estate of withholding $600M inheritance
What's the story
Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court demanding an interim distribution of $600 million from her father's estate. The 28-year-old singer claims that the estate's executor, John Branca, is withholding her and her siblings' inheritance, Page Six reported. She argues there is no valid reason for this delay over 17 years after their father's death.
Allegations
Jackson accuses Branca of having an 'iron grip' over them
In her petition, Jackson accuses Branca of having an "iron grip" over her and her siblings by controlling the distribution of their father's estate.
She claims that despite the estate making billions and having hundreds of millions in cash, the trust meant for her and her brothers Prince (29) and Bigi (24) has not been funded.
The document was filed on October 29.
Payment control
Payments to them have not started, claims Jackson
Jackson further alleges that Branca controls the payments to them, which were supposed to start when they turned 21 as per their father's will.
She claims this has not happened and instead, they receive smaller amounts decided by Branca.
The singer also accuses him of using this control to prevent her and her siblings from questioning his management of the estate.
Retaliation
Estate allegedly retaliated when she challenged its administration
The petition also alleges that when Jackson started to challenge the estate's administration last year, including objecting to what she called Branca's "non-contractual gifts" to his associates, her concerns were met with "scorched earth litigation," public attacks, and a multimillion-dollar cut in the money given to her and her siblings.
The filing states, "This course of conduct and administration should not continue."
Funds availability
She cites the estate's transactions to back her claims
Jackson argues that the estate has enough money to fund the trust while still meeting its obligations.
The filing cites several transactions, including the estate's 2018 sale of a nearly 10% stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony for $287.5 million and the 2020 sale of Neverland Ranch for $22 million, among others.
These transactions alone reportedly generated over $1 billion in pre-tax, pre-expense liquidity.
Legal action
What does Jackson want from the court?
Jackson is asking the court to order Branca to transfer the $600 million to the family trust, or whatever amount the judge deems appropriate.
She also wants her legal fees and costs paid from estate assets.
The matter will be heard in December.
Michael died on June 25, 2009, at age 50.
He named his family trust as his estate's sole beneficiary with Branca as trustee.
Estate response
Michael's estate responded
A spokesperson for Michael's estate told Page Six, "Ms. Jackson's counsel is well aware that the Estate is prevented from fully funding the charitable foundation and the individual trusts for the beneficiaries until several legal hurdles have been removed."
They added, "More than $200 million has already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries."