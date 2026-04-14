Korean actors Park Shin-Hye, Choi Tae-Joon expecting second child

Park and Choi first met at Chung-Ang University, where they both studied Theater and Film. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to their marriage in 2022. After dating privately since 2017, they confirmed their relationship in 2018 through their agencies. They announced their plans to marry on November 23, 2021, along with news of expecting their first child.

Career highlights

About Park and Choi's acting careers

While Park has been busy with her acting career, starring in the recent Netflix office comedy Undercover Miss Hong, Choi's last project was the 2024 drama Iron Family. Both actors have successful careers in the South Korean entertainment industry, having appeared in popular dramas such as The Judge from Hell, Doctor Slump, Memories of the Alhambra, The Doctors (Park), Suspicious Partner, The Undateables, and Exit (Choi). They also starred together in the 2012 K-drama The King of Dramas.