Parton cancels Las Vegas residency due to health issues
Dolly Parton just announced she's canceling her Las Vegas residency because of ongoing health issues.
The 80-year-old country legend shared on Instagram that while her treatment is helping, she needs more time to recover.
The shows were first set for December 2025, then moved to September 2026, but now won't happen.
Parton says medication affects her balance
Parton opened up about dealing with kidney stones and problems with her immune and digestive systems.
She mentioned that her medication affects her balance, making performing tough right now.
Even so, she's staying positive and is excited for fans to see her upcoming Broadway musical.
Parton thanks fans after Dean's death
Dolly also thanked fans for their love after losing her husband Carl Dean last year, saying their support has helped her get through a rough time.