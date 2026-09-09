'Daayra': This National Award winner is dubbing for Kareena

Thiruvothu, who won a National Film Award for Take Off (Special Mention), acknowledged the difficulty of dubbing for Kapoor Khan, given her unique voice and screen presence.

"Kareena has an extremely distinct and recognizable voice and screen presence," she said.

"But without even trying, some of the English dialogues that I delivered were eerily similar to Kareena's voice."

"I tried to mirror the decibels and intonations and then let everything else just fall into place."