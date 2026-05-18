Pascal removes helmet to gasps at Disneyland's Millennium Falcon ride Entertainment May 18, 2026

Pedro Pascal, the face behind Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, gave Disneyland visitors a fun shock by showing up in full Mandalorian gear at the Millennium Falcon ride on May 16.

Fans caught him joking, "Don't make it too obvious it's me," before he took off his helmet: cue gasps and screams all around.