Pascal removes helmet to gasps at Disneyland's Millennium Falcon ride
Entertainment
Pedro Pascal, the face behind Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, gave Disneyland visitors a fun shock by showing up in full Mandalorian gear at the Millennium Falcon ride on May 16.
Fans caught him joking, "Don't make it too obvious it's me," before he took off his helmet: cue gasps and screams all around.
Pascal promotes 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'
Pascal's surprise was part of promoting The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, dropping May 22.
He shared moments from his day, like riding Space Mountain with Sigourney Weaver, who plays Colonel Ward, and catching a Grogu-themed projection show.
The new film picks up with Din Djarin and Grogu helping the New Republic after the Empire's fall.