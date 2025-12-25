TV actor Pat Finn dies at 60 from bladder cancer

Pat Finn, a veteran character actor known for his roles in TV comedies like The Middle and Ed, passed away on Monday at his Los Angeles home. He was 60 years old. Finn had been fighting bladder cancer for several years before his death. His family released a statement highlighting the actor's love for college football and the Chicago Bears NFL team.

Career highlights Finn's early career and notable roles Finn was a member of the Second City improv troupe, where he worked with Chris Farley. His most notable recent role was as Bill Norwood, a quirky neighbor on ABC's The Middle from 2009 to 2018. He also starred as the father of a family that adopts an alien teenager on Nickelodeon's Marvin Marvin from 2012 to 2013.

Filmography Finn's extensive television and film credits Finn's extensive career included guest appearances on popular TV shows such as Seinfeld, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Goldbergs, Two Broke Girls, Yes Dear and The Bernie Mac Show. His film credits include Dude Where's My Car?, Funky Monkey, I Love You Beth Cooper, It's Complicated and Selfie Dad. He also appeared in commercials for H&R Block, DiGiorno Pizza, and Toyota.

Academic pursuits Finn's education and teaching career Born in 1965, Finn grew up in Wilmette, Illinois. He graduated from Marquette University in 1987 with a degree in speech. After college, he worked in improv out of Chicago and joined the touring company of Second City. He also had a series regular role on CBS's The George Wendt Show (1995) and a recurring role on CBS's Murphy Brown (1995-1997).