Patani calls nearly decade in Bollywood a 'beautiful' journey
Entertainment
Disha Patani, fresh off her role in Welcome To The Jungle, reflected on her journey from being a total outsider in Mumbai to nearly a decade in Bollywood.
She shared that she's learned to trust herself and values the good people she's met along the way, calling her experience "beautiful."
Patani to star in 'Awarapan 2'
Up next, Disha is starring with Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 iconic film.
She's also making her Hollywood debut with The Portal of Force, kicking off a new saga.