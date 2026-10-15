Patekar's son leans on parents' resilience after father's heart attack
Entertainment
Malhar Patekar, son of veteran actor Nana Patekar, has opened up about losing his father to a heart attack on October 8 in Goa.
Speaking with Hindustan Times, Malhar shared how he's leaning on lessons of resilience from his parents to get through this tough time.
Patekar says family was emotionally connected
Addressing online rumors, Malhar said he's always felt loved by his family, especially his uncle and cousins, and that's what matters most right now.
"When growing up as a kid, I imbibed a lot of strength and resilience from my parents. Also, whatever it looks like from the outside to people doesn't matter to me; in reality, we as a family were strongly and emotionally connected, even my uncle and cousins, for that matter. Mujhe sab ka pyar mila hamesha and that matters."