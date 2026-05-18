Patel decries online trolling as Bhatt replies to Cannes criticism
Entertainment
Ameesha Patel is speaking up about the harsh trolling Indian actors face online, right after Alia Bhatt got criticized for supposedly being "ignored" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Without naming anyone, Patel posted that it's "Such a shame" how Indian celebrities are targeted by their own people.
Bhatt herself kept things light, replying to one troll with, "Why pity love? You noticed me :) (sic)."
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