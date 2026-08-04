Patel defends Kapoor as Ram in 'Ramayana: Part 1' debate
Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has sparked a debate: some fans are excited, while others aren't sure he fits the role.
Ameesha Patel stepped in to support him, saying, "Mujhe lagta hai har ek ne apna kirdar ache tarike se kiya hai, and abhi film dekhna baaki hai, toh filmdekh ke pata chalega ki kaise dikhenge... Bohot mushkil hai sabke liye yeh kirdar, you know..."
She also pointed out that everyone has put in a lot of hard work.
'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer divides viewers
The trailer dropped on August 3 and reactions have been mixed: people liked the visuals and character reveals but questioned if Ranbir can really become Ram.
Shiv Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's grandson, also wondered if audiences will accept Ranbir because of his past roles.
The film is set for Diwali 2026, with Ramayana: Part 2 expected a year later.