Patel showcases 'Holy Father' at Cannes, 'Sundown Town' slotted 2027
Entertainment
Sandip Patel, an Indian-origin filmmaker based in Georgia, grabbed attention at the 79th Cannes Film Festival by showcasing Holy Father, starring Eric Roberts and Mary Lirette, set to hit screens this August.
He also launched Sundown Town, which just launched in the US and is slated for a 2027 release.
Patel produces 'Two Zero One Four'
Patel is not just making movies: he is building bridges between Hollywood and Indian cinema through SRHP Films.
Alongside his international projects, he is producing the Bollywood film Two Zero One Four with Jackie Shroff and Akshay Oberoi, coming later this year.
At Cannes, he joined global film market talks with industry leaders to help Indian stories reach a wider audience and spark more cross-cultural collaborations.