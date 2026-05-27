Patel showcases 'Holy Father' at Cannes, 'Sundown Town' slotted 2027

Patel produces 'Two Zero One Four'

Patel is not just making movies: he is building bridges between Hollywood and Indian cinema through SRHP Films.

Alongside his international projects, he is producing the Bollywood film Two Zero One Four with Jackie Shroff and Akshay Oberoi, coming later this year.

At Cannes, he joined global film market talks with industry leaders to help Indian stories reach a wider audience and spark more cross-cultural collaborations.