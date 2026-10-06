'Pati Patni Aur Panga 2' fire spreads to 'Hustle' set
Entertainment
A fire broke out during filming of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 on Monday at Mumbai's Film City, spreading to the set of MTV's Hustle.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the incident has put a spotlight on how safe film sets really are.
AICWA demands FIR and safety checks
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called the fire "criminal negligence" and is pushing for an official investigation.
They want an FIR filed against those responsible and have even asked for Film City's managing director to step down.
AICWA's president stressed that regular safety checks and proper equipment are a must to protect everyone working on set.