'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' arrives May 15, Singh teases
Entertainment
Get ready for double the laughs: < em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is landing in theaters on May 15, 2026.
Rakul Preet Singh teased fans with a sneak peek, promising more romance and chaos this time around.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.
Khurrana Khan pair in sequel
This sequel brings a brand-new cast and marks the first on-screen pairing of Khurrana and Khan in the franchise.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the new release date on X, but the extra wait aims to make sure everything's just right.
The team says you can expect a fresh twist and more outrageous comic situations, so mark your calendars!