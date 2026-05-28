'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is slow; crosses ₹55cr

The film's total India net collections now stand at ₹40.2cr, while its total India gross has reached ₹47.71cr. Overseas, the Khurrana starrer collected ₹0.1cr on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.65cr so far. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to ₹55.36cr. The film is currently competing with May 22 releases, Lakshya and Ananya Panday 's Chand Mera Dil and Hollywood tentpole Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Film overview

About the film and cast ensemble

Released on May 15, 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Deepika Amin, among others. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Its ability to close in on the ₹50cr India net mark will depend heavily on how well it holds through the remainder of this week.