'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is slow; crosses ₹55cr
What's the story
The comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan, has crossed ₹55cr in worldwide gross collection. Despite a dip in ticket sales, the movie is inching toward the ₹60cr milestone. The Mudassar Aziz directorial saw a 14.3% drop in collections on Wednesday (Day 13), earning a net total of ₹1.2cr across 2,943 shows.
Box office performance
A look at film's collection in numbers
The film's total India net collections now stand at ₹40.2cr, while its total India gross has reached ₹47.71cr. Overseas, the Khurrana starrer collected ₹0.1cr on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.65cr so far. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to ₹55.36cr. The film is currently competing with May 22 releases, Lakshya and Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil and Hollywood tentpole Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Film overview
About the film and cast ensemble
Released on May 15, 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Deepika Amin, among others. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Its ability to close in on the ₹50cr India net mark will depend heavily on how well it holds through the remainder of this week.