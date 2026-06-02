'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' sees 60% drop; collects ₹65cr 

The Ayushmann Khurrana , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan , and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has seen a significant drop in its box office collections on Day 18 (Monday). The film had shown moderate movement over the weekend but saw a major slowdown during the weekdays. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹80L India net on Day 18, a 60% drop from the ₹2 crore earned on the previous day.

Box office performance Looking at the film in numbers With the latest numbers, the film's India net collection has climbed to ₹47.75 crore. The India gross currently stands at ₹56.7 crore, with Day 18 business coming from 2,703 shows running across theaters. The Hindi comedy film had collected a total of ₹29 crore by the end of its Week 1. It ended Week 2 with another ₹12.95 crore.

Weekend fluctuations Worldwide collections During the third weekend, collections improved slightly before slowing again on Monday. The film earned ₹1.75 crore on Day 16 and ₹2 crore on Day 17 before dropping to ₹80L on Day 18. It has also raked in ₹7.65 crore from overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide total gross collection to ₹64.35 crore so far.

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