'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' sees 60% drop; collects ₹65cr
What's the story
The Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has seen a significant drop in its box office collections on Day 18 (Monday). The film had shown moderate movement over the weekend but saw a major slowdown during the weekdays. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹80L India net on Day 18, a 60% drop from the ₹2 crore earned on the previous day.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
With the latest numbers, the film's India net collection has climbed to ₹47.75 crore. The India gross currently stands at ₹56.7 crore, with Day 18 business coming from 2,703 shows running across theaters. The Hindi comedy film had collected a total of ₹29 crore by the end of its Week 1. It ended Week 2 with another ₹12.95 crore.
Weekend fluctuations
Worldwide collections
During the third weekend, collections improved slightly before slowing again on Monday. The film earned ₹1.75 crore on Day 16 and ₹2 crore on Day 17 before dropping to ₹80L on Day 18. It has also raked in ₹7.65 crore from overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide total gross collection to ₹64.35 crore so far.
Film synopsis
More about 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do revolves around a married couple living in Prayagraj whose lives take an unexpected turn after one decision creates a series of misunderstandings. Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, who creates a fake romantic situation involving his friend Chanchal Kumari (played by Khan) to distract politician Gajraj Tiwari from her relationship with his son. Despite its promising premise and capable performers, the film has received mixed reviews and struggled at the box office.