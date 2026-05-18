'Pati Patni Aur Woh' sequel posts 24.25cr global opening weekend

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' 21cr domestic

India's total now stands at ₹21 crore gross, while overseas collections reached ₹3.25 crore after a solid Sunday boost.

Still, with a reported budget of ₹60 to ₹65 crore, trade experts are waiting to see if the film keeps up this momentum during the week.

Reviews have been mixed: CNN-News18 gave it 3.5/5 for being entertaining but called it excess pandemonium, excess coincidences, excess screaming, excess melodrama and, at times, excess confidence in its own absurdity.