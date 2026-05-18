'Pati Patni Aur Woh' sequel posts 24.25cr global opening weekend
The sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped on May 15 and wasted no time making noise at the box office.
With Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh leading the cast, the film pulled in ₹24.25 crore globally over its first weekend.
Sunday saw a big jump in India's numbers, hitting ₹7.75 crore in a single day.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' 21cr domestic
India's total now stands at ₹21 crore gross, while overseas collections reached ₹3.25 crore after a solid Sunday boost.
Still, with a reported budget of ₹60 to ₹65 crore, trade experts are waiting to see if the film keeps up this momentum during the week.
Reviews have been mixed: CNN-News18 gave it 3.5/5 for being entertaining but called it excess pandemonium, excess coincidences, excess screaming, excess melodrama and, at times, excess confidence in its own absurdity.