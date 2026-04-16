Producing 'Toaster' helped Patralekhaa cope with postpartum challenges

Actor-producer Patralekhaa recently made her debut as a producer with the film Toaster. In an interview with IANS, she revealed, "I am really happy about it." "There's something called postpartum that happens to women, not necessarily to everyone, and motherhood can feel like a black hole at times." "But because of Toaster and Rajkummar (Rao) , and I am glad the universe supported me this way, I didn't feel it as much," she said.

Motherhood and career Work has made me a better mother: Patralekhaa The actor, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, Parvati, said her work as a producer has made her a better mother. "I feel like I am a better mother to Parvati now. So thankfully, it's a good space to be in," she added. "Actually, Raj and myself were waiting to venture into production for quite some time now. But then COVID happened and other things here and there."

Production insights Here's why she chose 'Toaster' Patralekhaa shared, "Then Toaster happened, I read it, it was funny, it was something I felt wasn't very serious." "It's fun, it's a comedy, and I have realised that comedy is a much more difficult genre to make." "I am glad we chose this, because the most difficult thing is to make people laugh, and hopefully Toaster will do that." The film also stars Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee and is streaming on Netflix.

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