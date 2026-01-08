Hollywood star Patrick Swayze's brother Sean dies at 63

Sean Swayze, the younger brother of late Hollywood actor Patrick Swayze, has passed away at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by his son Jesse to TMZ on Wednesday. He revealed that Swayze died in Los Angeles on December 15, due to "an acute upper gastrointestinal bleed and severe metabolic acidosis brought on by cirrhosis of the liver." He is survived by his daughter Cassie and sons Kyle and Jesse.

Family tributes Swayze's cousin Rachel Leon shared her grief on Instagram Swayze's cousin Rachel Leon took to Instagram in December to express her sorrow. "I'm heartbroken to share that my cousin Sean Swayze passed away today," she wrote alongside photos of him. "This is a picture he took recently for us to promote the Dirty Dancing crawfish theme." "He was always fun and full of life." Swayze was a character actor and film crew member himself, appearing in selected films like Letters from a Killer.

Family history Swayze's death comes 16 years after Patrick's passing Swayze's death comes over 16 years after his famous brother Patrick died of pancreatic cancer in September 2009. The Dirty Dancing star was 57. Patrick, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in January 2008, had spoken about his battle with the disease during an interview with ABC's Barbara Walters shortly before his death. He was married to writer and dancer Lisa Niemi at the time of his passing.