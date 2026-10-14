Pattinson confirms pause in 'The Batman, Part II' filming
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson has confirmed that filming for The Batman, Part II is currently paused.
He said, "Yeah, we're pausing for a little bit, and then we're going to figure it all out."
New Bruce Wayne, Duffield denies 'Alien'
There's also talk of a new Bruce Wayne debuting in the DC Universe with Man of Tomorrow, setting up big things for The Brave and the Bold.
On a different note, Brian Duffield has shut down rumors about directing a new Alien film. He's not involved with that project.