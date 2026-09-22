Paul leaves 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' citing bullying
Entertainment
Taylor Frankie Paul said she is stepping away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, saying she faced bullying from almost the entire cast about her personal life.
She shared that things got so tough, even her kids were mocked, that stepping away felt like the only option.
Paul thanked the networks for their support, calling these last eight months really hard.
Paul left show after continued harassment
Paul hoped taking a step back would ease tensions, but the harassment didn't stop.
After months under public scrutiny and emotional stress, she decided it was time to put her well-being first and step away from the show.