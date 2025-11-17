Music legend Paul McCartney has joined a host of other artists to protest against artificial intelligence (AI) copyright theft. The former Beatle has released a nearly silent track, which is part of an album called Is This What We Want?. The album features other silent recordings and will be released on vinyl later this month.

Artistic statement The track features only quiet hiss and occasional clatter sounds McCartney's silent track, which is a little over two minutes long, serves as a metaphor for the potential destruction of the creative ecosystem by AI companies. The track features only quiet hiss and occasional clatter sounds, suggesting that if AI companies continue to exploit musicians' intellectual property without permission or royalties, original music will be silenced.

Government pressure McCartney's contribution is part of a larger campaign McCartney's contribution to the silent track comes as musicians and artists are ramping up their campaign to persuade the United Kingdom government to stop technology companies from training AI models on their creative output without permission or royalties. The album's track listing spells out, "the British government must not legalize music theft to benefit AI companies," reported The Guardian.