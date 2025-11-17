Will Hyderabad get an IMAX screen before SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'?

Director's wish

Rajamouli's wish for IMAX in Hyderabad

After the announcement, fans on X (formerly Twitter) wondered if there would be an IMAX screen in Hyderabad by 2027. Even Rajamouli expressed his wish, writing under IMAX (India) Vice-President Preetham Daniel's tweet, "I really hope that by the time #Varanasi releases or even before, we'll at least have a 1.43 IMAX screen in India and an IMAX in my land Hyderabad." Currently, IMAX theaters are present only in Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad.