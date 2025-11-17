Will Hyderabad get an IMAX screen before SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'?
What's the story
SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed director of RRR and Baahubali, recently unveiled the first look teaser of his upcoming film Varanasi at a grand event in Hyderabad. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the event, Rajamouli revealed that Varanasi will be shot in IMAX format with a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, a first for Telugu cinema. He also expressed hope for an IMAX screen in Hyderabad by 2027, when Varanasi is scheduled to release.
Director's wish
After the announcement, fans on X (formerly Twitter) wondered if there would be an IMAX screen in Hyderabad by 2027. Even Rajamouli expressed his wish, writing under IMAX (India) Vice-President Preetham Daniel's tweet, "I really hope that by the time #Varanasi releases or even before, we'll at least have a 1.43 IMAX screen in India and an IMAX in my land Hyderabad." Currently, IMAX theaters are present only in Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad.
Film details
This Hyderabad multiplex had an IMAX screen but...
According to 123Telugu, Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad once had an IMAX screen, but the contract wasn't renewed due to multiple logistical and financial issues. Daniel revealed on X that he's aware of the same, so one can hope, something fruitful will emerge soon, now that a deserving candidate is looking for IMAX release. Meanwhile, the teaser for Varanasi featured Babu's Rudhra holding a trident while covered in blood and riding a bull. Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, and Sukumaran plays Kumbha.