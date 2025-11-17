'Dhurandhar' poster: Akshaye Khanna is ruthless in intense first-look

Trailer delay

'Dhurandhar' trailer was postponed due to recent tragedies

The release of Dhurandhar's trailer was initially scheduled for November 12 but was postponed as a mark of respect for the victims and families affected by the Red Fort bomb blast in Delhi. The film has been generating significant buzz since its announcement. It is written, directed, and produced by Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande as a co-producer.