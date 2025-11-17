'Dhurandhar' poster: Akshaye Khanna is ruthless in intense first-look
What's the story
The trailer of the much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, will be out on Tuesday. The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. On Monday, Singh shared a glimpse of Khanna's character on social media, where Khanna is referred to as "The Apex Predator." The film is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.
Trailer delay
'Dhurandhar' trailer was postponed due to recent tragedies
The release of Dhurandhar's trailer was initially scheduled for November 12 but was postponed as a mark of respect for the victims and families affected by the Red Fort bomb blast in Delhi. The film has been generating significant buzz since its announcement. It is written, directed, and produced by Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande as a co-producer.
Title track
'Dhurandhar' title track is creating buzz
The title track of Dhurandhar, released earlier, offers a glimpse into Singh's character. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the song is a mix of modern hip-hop and Punjabi flavor. It is sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. The lyrics are written by Hanumankind, Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.