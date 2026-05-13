Paul McCartney was once offered his own Netflix roast

In a surprising revelation, it has been reported that Paul McCartney was once approached to be the subject of a Netflix roast. The proposal was part of an effort to follow up on 2024's Tom Brady roast with another high-profile celebrity. However, the legendary musician decided against it. Jeff Ross, the "Roastmaster General" and executive producer of the franchise, confirmed this to Variety.

Statement 'It would be so funny to me because...' Ross told the outlet, "We did ask Paul McCartney at one point. To me, that would be a fantasy roast." "Paul McCartney doesn't need anything, but a Paul McCartney roast would be good for the world. It would be so funny to me because he is so loved."

Franchise goals Will Smith was also considered for a potential roast Netflix's stand-up comedy chief Robbie Praw told the outlet that the company had considered several names for potential roasts. One of these names was Will Smith, according to a 2025 report by Puck. Sources told Variety that roasting Smith could have helped him repair his image after the infamous Oscar slap incident. The roast franchise started in 2024 with Brady's roast, hosted by Kevin Hart and nominated for an Emmy for a live variety special.

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