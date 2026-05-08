'Hamnet' stars Jessie Buckley-Paul Mescal to star in new film

Film synopsis

Here's everything we know about the film

Set in South Louisiana, Hold On To Your Angels tells the story of a "hell-bound outlaw" (Mescal) and a "ferocious shepherd of lost souls" (Buckley) who fall in love as their world crumbles. Zeitlin described the film as "the most impossible love story I've ever witnessed," adding that it's a "love letter to an endangered way of life." Plan B and Alex Coco's Rapt Film will produce the film.