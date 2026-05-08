'Hamnet' stars Jessie Buckley-Paul Mescal to star in new film
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Jessie Buckley is set to reunite with her Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal for a new film titled Hold On To Your Angels. The movie will be written and helmed by Oscar nominee Benh Zeitlin, known for Beasts Of The Southern Wild and Wendy. Production is scheduled to begin in February 2027.
Film synopsis
Here's everything we know about the film
Set in South Louisiana, Hold On To Your Angels tells the story of a "hell-bound outlaw" (Mescal) and a "ferocious shepherd of lost souls" (Buckley) who fall in love as their world crumbles. Zeitlin described the film as "the most impossible love story I've ever witnessed," adding that it's a "love letter to an endangered way of life." Plan B and Alex Coco's Rapt Film will produce the film.
Director's vision
Zeitlin on why he is making this movie
Zeitlin expressed his excitement about Hold On To Your Angels. He said he had been dreaming of telling this story since its hero, Pam Harper, auditioned for Beasts of the Southern Wild 17 years ago. "It's a rallying cry for empathy across a fractured planet," he added.