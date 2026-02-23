BAFTA 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson crowned Best Director

One Battle After Another features Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a former radical in the leftist vigilante group French 75. The story follows his life 16 years after his lover, Perfidia (Teyana Taylor), disappeared, living in near-anonymity with his teenage daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). However, his past returns when Colonel Steven J Lockjaw (Sean Penn), a sleazy militaristic figure, resurfaces in his life. The film's ensemble cast includes Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall.

Director's accolades

Anderson's other notable works and achievements

Anderson has been nominated for the BAFTA Best Director award twice before, for his films There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza. He is also a recipient of the Cannes Film Festival Best Director award and has bagged multiple awards at top European film festivals. His other notable works include Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and The Master. One Battle After Another is streaming on Apple TV.