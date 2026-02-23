BAFTA 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson crowned Best Director
What's the story
Hollywood director Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Director award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) for his film One Battle After Another. The film also bagged the Best Film award, beating other contenders like Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. The ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22 and streamed live on YouTube and Lionsgate Play in India on February 23.
Film synopsis
'One Battle After Another' on a former radical's life
One Battle After Another features Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a former radical in the leftist vigilante group French 75. The story follows his life 16 years after his lover, Perfidia (Teyana Taylor), disappeared, living in near-anonymity with his teenage daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). However, his past returns when Colonel Steven J Lockjaw (Sean Penn), a sleazy militaristic figure, resurfaces in his life. The film's ensemble cast includes Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall.
Director's accolades
Anderson's other notable works and achievements
Anderson has been nominated for the BAFTA Best Director award twice before, for his films There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza. He is also a recipient of the Cannes Film Festival Best Director award and has bagged multiple awards at top European film festivals. His other notable works include Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and The Master. One Battle After Another is streaming on Apple TV.