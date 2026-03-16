Paul Thomas Anderson wins Oscar for 'One Battle After Another'

Cast and plot of 'One Battle After Another'

One Battle After Another has been sweeping awards, picking up trophies at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics's Choice Awards, and more.

The cast is stacked: Leonardo DiCaprio plays an ex-revolutionary, Sean Penn is a hard-edged colonel, with Chase Infiniti and Benicio del Toro rounding out the lineup.

The story follows an ex-revolutionary whose peaceful life is disrupted by the resurgence of a corrupt military officer.

If you're into buzzy films with big names and bold plots, this one's worth checking out.