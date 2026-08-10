Paula questions marriage on '90 Day Fiance' amid wedding drama
Entertainment
On the latest 90 Day Fiance, things got awkward for Paula and Thomas as her family flew in from Brazil just days before their wedding.
Tension rose quickly: Thomas's strict house rules (thanks to his sensitivity to smells) and minimalist lifestyle left Paula's family confused and a bit frustrated.
Paula's family deems Thomas 'complicated' 'crazy'
Paula's parents called Thomas "complicated," while her brother Aldir thought he was "crazy."
Arguments over spoiled steak and Thomas being frugal and minimalist only made things worse.
After a heart-to-heart with Aldir, Paula admitted, "I can't be happy with him if I'm not happy with myself," leaving her seriously unsure if she'll go through with the wedding at all.