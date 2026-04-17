Pauly's 'Prathichaya' thriller hits theaters March 26, streams April 24 Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Nivin Pauly's new thriller, Prathichaya, is almost here!

The film hits theaters on March 26, 2026, and will be available to stream on JioHotstar from April 24.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the story follows a tech entrepreneur whose life unravels after a media tycoon's conspiracy leads to his father's death.