Pauly's 'Prathichaya' thriller hits theaters March 26, streams April 24
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly's new thriller, Prathichaya, is almost here!
The film hits theaters on March 26, 2026, and will be available to stream on JioHotstar from April 24.
Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the story follows a tech entrepreneur whose life unravels after a media tycoon's conspiracy leads to his father's death.
'Prathichaya' features Dheen Menon Augustine
Prathichaya features Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, and Ann Augustine alongside Nivin.
With music by Justin Varghese and cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, the film explores power struggles and politics in a gripping way.
If you're into layered stories with strong performances, this one should be on your watchlist.